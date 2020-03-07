Pakistan channels warned to not air 'unethical slogans, objectionable content' on Women's Day

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued an advisory pertaining to coverage of International Women's Day on March 8 and warned TV channels against airing "unethical slogans, play cards with objectionable content".

The advisory issued on Friday urged channels to be "mindful of the fact that telecast of such controversial content is against the commonly accepted standards of decency as well as religious, social, cultural norms and sentiments of the public", Dawn news reported.

"Furthermore, the airing of such vulgar/inappropriate content is not suitable for viewing on TV channels," it added.

The notification did not elaborate on what kind of content would qualify as "controversial" or "vulgar".

It also did not specify the objectionable slogan it referred to in the advisory.

Pemra's advisory also instructed anchorpersons to be "careful in the selection of words/gestures and avoid putting such questions/comments which are bold/explicit".