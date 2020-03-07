Home World

Sri Lankan opposition UNP to contest parliamentary elections

UNP's deputy leader Sajith Premadasa on March 2 launched the new Samagi Janabala Wegaya or the United People's Force with the traditional minority Muslim and Tamil allies of UNP.

Published: 07th March 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ex-Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's opposition United National Party (UNP) on Saturday said it will contest the impending parliamentary elections in the country, days after its faction led by Sajith Premadasa forged an alliance with smaller parties.

Premadasa, the deputy leader of the UNP, on March 2 launched the new Samagi Janabala Wegaya or the United People's Force with the traditional minority Muslim and Tamil allies of UNP joining the coalition. The new alliance was launched despite an impasse over its symbol.

The alliance was formed amid speculation that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would dissolve the Parliament this week, paving the way for snap elections in April, months ahead of the schedule.

President Rajapaksa, who named his elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister of the caretaker cabinet in December, can now legally dissolve the Parliament and call an election. He had earlier said he wanted two-thirds seats in the 225-member assembly.

The main faction of the UNP led by former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has officially conveyed to the Elections Commission that they would be contesting the election. The UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam on Monday wrote to the Elections Commission chief about the party's intention to contest the polls.

The move is contrary to the UNP's apex body's approval to form a broader opposition alliance under the leadership of Premadasa.

Meanwhile, analysts say it is becoming increasingly likely that the UNP would split as the leaders file nominations between March 15-22 to fight the polls. Serious differences have emerged within the UNP as the Wickremesinghe camp and the Premadasa camp had not arrived at an agreement on the symbol.

The UNP has decided to contest the election under the 'elephant' symbol while Premadasa-led alliance wanted a different symbol. The UNP working committee has approved Premadasa, who lost the presidential candidate in November, as the party's prime ministerial aspirant in the upcoming election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United National Party Sajith Premadasa Sri Lanka UNP Sri Lanka parliament polls Sri Lanka elections Samagi Janabala Wegaya
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp