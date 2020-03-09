Home World

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa quarantines self amid coronavirus scare, shows no symptoms

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently received a group of students from a school which has since been closed following the detection of a student with COVID-19.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LISBON: The office of Portugal's 71-year-old president has said that he has cancelled all public activities and will stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently received a group of students from a school which has since been closed following the detection of a student with COVID-19.

His office said that the president had no symptoms.

ALSO READ: 60-year-old German tourist dies of coronavirus in Egypt, first confirmed death in Africa

It added that the infected student wasn't included in the group that visited the presidential palace.

His office said on Sunday that he decided to self-isolate "to provide an example of taking preventative measures while continuing to work at home."

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Saudi-returned virus suspect dies in Bengal; total cases now 39

The president's office specified that although he took photos with the group of students, he didn't greet them individually.

Rebelo de Sousa is known as being an effusive and affectionate president who is extremely popular in Portugal.

Portugal has recorded 25 coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus outbreak coronavirus cases Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp