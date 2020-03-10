Home World

Two US lawmakers exposed to coronavirus before meeting Trump

Republican Representatives Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz announced that they were in self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

US lawmakers Matt Gaetz (L) and Doug Collins

US lawmakers Matt Gaetz (L) and Doug Collins. (Photo| Facebook)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump announced on Monday that they were in self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference.

Republican Representative Doug Collins, who met and shook hands with Trump last Friday at the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control, said he had been informed he had been in contact with a person who tested positive for the new coronavirus at the conference last month.

A second representative, Matt Gaetz, who travelled with Trump on Air Force One on Monday, likewise announced his self-quarantine after being notified that he too had come in close contact with the infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 11 days ago.

Neither Collins nor Gaetz reported any symptoms of the virus. "I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution," Collins said. "He received testing today and expects results soon," Gaetz's office said on his Twitter account.

Collins was with Trump last Friday visiting the Atlanta, Georgia CDC headquarters where they were briefed on the virus's spread. A photograph published by the Atlanta Constitution-Journal shows the two shaking hands at what appears to be an airport during the visit.

The newspaper said Collins was also in close contact with the state's governor, Brian Kemp, and Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler -- who Collins is challenging for election in November. There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Five US lawmakers have now said they are distancing themselves from others after coming in contact with coronavirus-infected individuals. The other three are Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Republican Representative Paul Gosar, both of whom also were exposed at the CPAC conference, and Democratic congresswoman Julia Brownley.

Earlier on Monday, Trump downplayed the threat of the disease, which has recorded more than 600 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the US, and 26 deaths. "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" Trump tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Matt Gaetz Doug Collins Donald Trump Virus Coronavirus US lawmakers coronavirus
India Matters
Passengers wear masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus at Chennai airport on Monday. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Total cases reach 56 in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)
सच्ची बात: Can BJP take over Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh?
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Don't worry! TN man suffering from coronavirus now stable, says State Health Minister Vijayabaskar
Gallery
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp