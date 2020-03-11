Home World

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein to learn prison term

A new York media report say that when Weinstein heard, incorrectly, that "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston had accused him of groping her, he wrote to his representative: "Jen Aniston should be killed."

Published: 11th March 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial.

Harvey Weinstein (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced by a New York judge Wednesday, two weeks after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

The ex-Hollywood titan will be taken from the notorious Rikers Island jail to the Manhattan criminal court to learn his fate at a hearing starting at 9:30 am (1330 GMT).

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24, in a verdict hailed by the #MeToo movement.

Seven men and five women convicted him of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Mann, 34, and Haleyi, 42, are due to deliver impact statements in court. Weinstein was cleared of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, as well as rape in the first degree, but will receive between five and 29 years behind bars.

Prosecutors called on Judge James Burke to issue a lengthy jail term, saying Weinstein engaged in a "lifetime of abuse" and had shown "a total lack of remorse" for his actions.

In a pre-sentencing letter, the prosecution asked Burke to consider 36 other sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein dating back to the 1970s that were not part of the trial.

"He has consistently advanced his own sordid desires and fixations over the well-being of others," lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon wrote.

"He has exhibited an attitude of superiority and complete lack of compassion for his fellow man."

In its own memo, Weinstein's team pleaded for the minimum sentence, suggesting Burke should take into account their client's achievements as a multiple-Oscar winner.

"His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury's verdict," the lawyers wrote.

They said anything longer than five years would mean a de facto life sentence for Weinstein who turns 68 next week.

The lawyers also cited the father-of-five's children, the youngest two of which are under ten years old.

Weinstein's counsel regularly clashed with Burke during the trial, even claiming at one point that he was biased against their client.

"My guess is that it's going to be a double-digit sentence," criminal lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman told AFP.

Weinstein, producer of "Pulp Fiction," did not testify during his high-profile trial and it is not known if he will address the judge on Wednesday.

On the eve of the hearing, New York media published previously unsealed court documents which showed that Weinstein appealed to billionaires Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg for help as allegations against him snowballed in October 2017.

The reports added that when Weinstein heard, incorrectly, that "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston had accused him of groping her, he wrote to his representative: "Jen Aniston should be killed."

Following his conviction, Weinstein spent ten days in hospital where he had a stent inserted after complaining of chest pains.

He was transferred to the infamously violent Rikers, which once held Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols and rapper Tupac Shakur, on Thursday to await sentencing.

Weinstein is expected to be incarcerated outside New York City and will likely later be taken to Los Angeles where he faces other sex crimes charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein prison time
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp