Home World

Several Indian-Americans back Donald Trump's re-election campaign as he woos community members

According to Trump's supporters present at the event, at the start of his speech he went out of his way to give a robust shout out to Mason, asking him to stand and with great pride acknowledged him

Published: 11th March 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump speaking during a 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.

US President Donald Trump speaking during a 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A group of few dozen Indian-Americans has pledged to work for Donald Trump's re-election bid and mobilise the community for the November polls during an event organised by the US President's election campaign team to woo the Indian diaspora members.

At the event held on Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, President Trump surprised the several hundred participants by recognising the work of New York-based well-connected, but low profile, Indian-American Al Mason, who is an advisor to Global Real Estate Investments Educational Hospitals.

According to Trump's supporters present at the event, the President at the start of his speech went out of his way to give a robust shout out to Mason, asking him to stand and with great pride acknowledged him for his efforts in mobilising the Indian-American community for his re-election bid.

Indian-American Laxmi Nair, who was representing women doctors, said Mason as a co-chair of Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee has been tirelessly reaching out to the vast Indian-American community nationwide in garnering support for the President's re-election bid.

"We are proud that the President before his speech asked him (Mason) to stand and acknowledged him in front of 700 other guests present there," Texas-based businessman Hari Namboodiri, who was one of the participants, told PTI.

"It was a well-deserved recognition. I am going to travel nationwide until the election day to mobilise every Indian-American to support President Trump," he added.

The event was attended by around 700 Trump supporters from across the country, of which around three dozens were Indian-Americans -- mostly doctors, businessmen and entrepreneurs. Former tennis superstar Vijay Amritraj was also seen at the fundraiser.

"The President calling Mason's name is a testimony to his dedication and commitment for the campaign," Indian-American businessman Madahavn Padmakumar told PTI after the event, which was also attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

Boston-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert Anthony Satyadas asserted that the Indian-American community will mobilise campaign contributions and voter support for Trump "like never seen before for any other President".

Claiming that "a billion people in India love President Trump", tech entrepreneur Umesh Hari Gopal said, "We will mobilise two million Indian-Americans to support President Trump's re-election campaign. We are going to convert every Indian-American supporting Democrats into Trump supporter."

Sampat Shivangi, member National Advisory Council of SAMHSA, Centre for National Mental Health Services, said, "President Trump is the best friend of India and Indian-Americans in the White House."

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a branch of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Donald Trump re election
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp