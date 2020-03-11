STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Almost 70 per cent of German population could contract coronavirus: Angela Merkel

Citing the lack of vaccines or therapies to fight the virus, she said at a news conference in Berlin, that there is a necessity of measures to slow its spread.  

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus could infect almost 58 million people which is up to 70 per cent of the country's population.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Two test positive in Mumbai; cases reach 64 in India

Germany has reported more than 1000 cases and three deaths so far. The government has recommended cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people and other measures to curb the spread. 

"The most effective tool against coronavirus is the time factor, slowing down its spread and spreading it over a longer period of time," the Chancellor said.

Germany has suffered a comparatively light toll in relation to its European Union neighbours, like in hard-hit Italy, where 366 people have died of the virus and there are thousands of confirmed cases.

India travel restriction to EU nations

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus affliction, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries, France, Germany and Spain, suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date, if they have not yet entered the country.

(With agency inputs)

