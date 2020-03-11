Home World

WATCH | PAF F-16 jet crashes in Islamabad during Pakistan Day parade rehearsals

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the Pakistan Day parade when it crashed, it said, adding that the PAF has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash.

Published: 11th March 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. (Photo | AFP)

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday while carrying out rehearsals for the country's Republic Day parade to be held on March 23.

The plane crashed in a jungle near Shakarparian area of the capital, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the Pakistan Day parade when it crashed, it said, adding that the PAF has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash.

There was no immediate word on the fate of the pilot or co-pilot.

Security forces have cordoned off the crash site. Smoke was rising from the crash site and rescue efforts were going on to contain the fire, the statement said.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day, also known as Republic Day commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan.

The annual military and cultural parade is organised in the capital Islamabad to commemorate the demand for a separate homeland for Indian Muslims which was made through the resolution passed by the All India Muslim League in Lahore.

Air show by the PAF is an integral part of the parade and its intensive rehearsals are organised weeks ahead of the parade day.

Traditionally, locally-made JF-17 Thunder and American F-16 feature prominently in the air show.

Last month, a trainer aircraft of the PAF crashed near Mardan. A Mirage aircraft had crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab's Jhang district the week before.

In January, two PAF pilots were killed after a training aircraft crashed near the M M Alam Base in Mianwali.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan fighter crash
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp