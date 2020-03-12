STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazilian who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Wajngarten, who posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows him side-by-side with Trump, developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic.

Published: 12th March 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump and wearing a hat reading 'Make Brazil Great Again,' on Instagram. In the picture, Trump, who is holding a similar hat, is standing next to Vice President Mike Pence.

Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump and wearing a hat reading 'Make Brazil Great Again,' on Instagram. In the picture, Trump, who is holding a similar hat, is standing next to Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo | @fabiowajngarten, Instagram)

By PTI

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday.

Fabio Wajngarten, chief spokesman for the Brazilian government, traveled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the United States, where the far-right leader -- who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" -- met with his US counterpart.

Wajngarten, who posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows him side-by-side with Trump, developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

Trump said he was unconcerned, and downplayed his contact with "the press aide," apparently referring to Wajngarten.

"I did hear something about that. We had dinner together in Florida, in Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don't know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual," he said.

ALSO READ | No need for COVID-19 test for Donald Trump: White House

"Let me put it this way, I'm not concerned." Brazilian media reports said Bolsonaro had also been tested for the virus.

Newspaper O Globo reported that the US embassy in Brasilia had contacted the Brazilian government for information on Wajngarten's test.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The Brazilian president's office "has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that traveled with him to the United States," it said in a statement.

"This is because one of the officials in the group, Presidential Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten, is infected with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as confirmed by a second test that was recently carried out." Bolsonaro, an admirer of Trump, met the US president at a lunch on Saturday.

After the meeting, Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump and wearing a hat reading "Make Brazil Great Again." In the picture, Trump, who is holding a similar hat, is standing next to Vice President Mike Pence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus US Coronavirus Trump coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp