STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mortal remains of third Indian killed in Sharjah oil tanker fire sent to India

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday tweeted that the mortal remains of Mohammad Abbas Ansari from Bihar was sent to his hometown in Patna after identifying him through a DNA test.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

A crude oil tanker in the Persian Gulf caught fire prompting a warning from British naval officials to “exercise extreme caution.” The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations said the vessel was located northwest of Sharjah, an Emirati sheikhdom.

A crude oil tanker in the Persian Gulf caught fire prompting a warning from British naval officials to “exercise extreme caution.” The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations said the vessel was located northwest of Sharjah, an Emirati sheikhdom.

By PTI

DUBAI: The mortal remains of a third Indian national, who was killed in a fire on board an oil tanker off the coast of Sharjah on January 29, have been sent to his home in India.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday tweeted that the mortal remains of Mohammad Abbas Ansari from Bihar was sent to his hometown in Patna after identifying him through a DNA test.

Mortal remains of late Mr Mohammed Abbas Ansari who dies in the fire accident on vessel MT SAM on 29.01.2020, were sent to Patna, India yesterday. His body was identified by matching of his DNA with that of his son," the Indian mission tweeted. Authorities had to resort to DNA tests to identify his mortal remains because the last two bodies that were retrieved a couple of days after the fire were charred beyond recognition, the Gulf News reported.

Ansari is the third Indian victim of the fire whose mortal remains have been repatriated.

The bodies of two other Indian nationals -- Shiva Naga Babu from Andhra Pradesh and Basudeb Haldar from West Bengal -- were repatriated on February 13 and 20 respectively.

Another Indian, Kolangi Thankavel from Tamil Nadu, remains missing till date.

DNA test would be conducted on the remaining body to verify if that is Thankavel as two people of two other nationalities had also reportedly gone missing after the fire.

"We are in the process of getting the DNA test done on the remaining body. We have called Thankavel's family for this. His son will be brought to Dubai with the assistance of the consulate," Neeraj Agrawal, consul (Press, Information and Culture) told Gulf News on Wednesday.

They were aboard the Panamanian-flagged tanker, MT Sam, which was about 30 kilometres off the country's coast between Sharjah and Abu Musa Island in the Arabian Gulf, when a fire broke out on January 29.

The oil tanker had 12 crew members and 42 technicians on board when it caught fire, 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah.

They included Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Ethiopian and other undisclosed nationalities.

All Indian victims were technicians who were hired by a third party company handling the dismantling of the ship while it was bound for India for scrappage when the fire took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharjah oil tanker fire
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp