STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Telangana youngster scales Australia's highest peak Mount Kosciuszko

Amgoth Tukaram, a young mountaineer from Telangana has scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Amgoth Tukaram scaled Mount Kosciuszko on March 10 and played Holi with fellow Australians.

Amgoth Tukaram scaled Mount Kosciuszko on March 10 and played Holi with fellow Australians. (Photo | Amgoth Tukaram Facebook)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Amgoth Tukaram, a young mountaineer from Telangana has scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia.

Tukaram summited the peak on March 10 and played Holi with fellow Australians there, giving a message of peace and harmony.

This time around, the young mountaineer, who always summits for a social cause, was appealing to support the communities and the wildlife affected by the recent forest fire in Australia in association with JET Helping Hands, a registered charity organisation of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami from Hyderabad.

In the past, Tukaram has scaled the 19,308 feet Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa on July 4, 2018, the 29,029 feet Mount Everest in Nepal on May 22 last year, Mount Elbrus in Russia on July 27 last year and Mount Aconcagua in South America on January 26 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mount Kosciuszko Australia highest peak
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp