India delivers 600 tonnes of rice to flood-hit Madagascar

By ANI

ANTANANARIVO: Ambassador Abhay Kumar handed over 600 tonnes of rice on behalf of India to Madagascar Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva to deliver quick relief to the flood victims of the island country.

INS Shardul brought the relief material and arrived at Port Antsiranana in Madagascar on March 10. This is the second delivery of relief materials for Madagascar flood victims and the largest humanitarian aid so far from India to Madagascar. This is also the biggest relief load ever carried by any Indian warship, loaded, transported and unloaded in record time, for quick relief assistance.

"Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shardul arrived in Madagascar at Port Antsiranana on 10th March 2020 carrying 600 tons of rice for the people of Madagascar. The rice will be distributed to the people affected by cyclone Diane that hit Madagascar coast in January," the Embassy of India in Madagascar said.

600 tonnes of Rice handed over to Govt of Madagascar today at Port #Antsiranana, #Madagascar. Carried onboard #INSShardul.@Tehindrazanari1 Madagascar Foreign Minister was present onboard with officials from Madagascar Defence forces & civilian organizations.#BridgesofFriendship pic.twitter.com/14MRnH594f — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 12, 2020

On arrival at the port, the Commanding Officer of the ship along with Indian Embassy officials called on the Mayor of Antsiranana and Military and Navy authorities.

At a function held at the Port Antsiranana on Thursday, the Madagascar Foreign Minister officially received the consignment of rice from Ambassador Abhay Kumar in presence of Commander Abhishek Pathak, Commanding Officer of INS Shardul.

"Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Abhay Kumar stated that the rice brought to Madagascar in a warship, the fastest way the relief could be delivered by us for our brothers and sisters in the Indian ocean," the statement read.

The Foreign Minister of Madagascar stated that the assistance is historic and proves the excellent relationship between Madagascar and India and that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

"In his remarks in the visitors' book, the Foreign Minister wrote, "Very happy to visit INS Shardul and meet its crew. Grateful to the Government and the people of India for their generous donation."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet," the statement added.

Earlier, on January 30, INS Airavat brought immediate relief material. India was the first country to respond during devastation caused by Cyclone Diane in January this year.