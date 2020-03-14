STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975. He was CEO of the company until 2000.

Published: 14th March 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates, Microsoft Founder at Munich Security Conference

Microsoft founder Bill Gates. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Microsoft on Friday (local time) announced that its co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health and education.

Gates will, however, continue to serve as the technology advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"Microsoft Corp. today announced that co-founder and technology advisor Bill Gates stepped down from the company's board of directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change. He will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company," the company said in the statement.

Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975. He was CEO of the company until 2000.

In 2008, Gates transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

With Gates' departure, the board will consist of 12 members including John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent chair, Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners, Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of PepsiCo, Teri L List-Stoll, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gap, Inc. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Nadella said that it was a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with Gates.

"It's been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratising force of software and a passion to solve society's most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it," the statement quoted him.

"The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realise our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," he said. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Microsoft Bill Gates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp