UAE suspends visas to foreigners from March 17 to curb spread of coronavirus

By Online Desk

The United Arab Emirates declared on Saturday that it would suspend the issuance of new visas to all foreigners from March 17, barring diplomatic passport holders.

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship said in a statement released on Saturday that the "move comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE in response to the World Health Organisation's declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic, a development which reflects the high risks" associated with travelling while the virus is spreading across borders at a fast pace.

The temporary suspension doesn't impact visas issued before March 17.

It also mentioned that the precautionary decision will be valid till a proper medical examination mechanism is adopted by the countries from which the visitors arrive as part of their global measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The department reasoned that the decision stems from the country's "deep sense of responsibility and diligent efforts in collaboration with the rest of the world to fight the pandemic," which has already taken more than 5000 lives worldwide and affected more than 1,30,000 people.

In the recent past, the Emirates had already halted flights to and from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Italy.

As part of fortifying their defence against the virus attack, the UAE has shut down major attractions in its cities including the Abu Dhabi's Louvre Museum, Qasr Al Watan, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi' (the world's tallest indoor climbing wall) until March 31.