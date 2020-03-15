STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan President Arif Alvi to visit China on Monday to show unity against COVID-19 fight

The visit is aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's President Arif Alvi will leave for China on a two-day maiden visit from Monday to show solidarity with the country for its effort to combat the novel coronavirus.

Radio Pakistan reported that Alvi was undertaking the visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will meet with President Xi and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.

The visit is aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of Covid-19, according to Radio Pakistan.

This will be President Alvi's first visit to China.

TAGS
Arif Alvi Coronavirus Pakistan coronavirus fight Pakistan China ties
