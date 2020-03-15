STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 53

The number of coronavirus cases have doubled in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, with 18 new positive cases detected on Sunday.

Published: 15th March 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Security guards stand at the main gate of Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral which is closed by authorities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan

Security guards stand at the main gate of Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral which is closed by authorities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Twenty new case of the novel coronavirus surfaced in Pakistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 53. The number of coronavirus cases have doubled in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, with 18 new positive cases detected on Sunday.

The Punjab province also reported its first two cases in Lahore and Islamabad. Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that 13 of the cases surfaced when a group of pilgrims were tested for the virus after they reached Sukkur city from the Taftan border.

Pakistan saw a sudden increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday when a dozen new cases were reported across the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he was personally monitoring measures to deal with the coronavirus in the country.

Khan announced on Twitter that he would soon address the nation to take the people into confidence about measures to combat pandemic. "I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 and will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic," he said.

He said that Pakistan government was fully aware to the dangers and taking steps. "We are alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world," he said.

The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 6,000 lives and infected more than 150,000 people across 135 countries and territories. China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,199 deaths.

Pakistan's high-powered National Security Committee on Friday took several decision to boost efforts to defeat the threat posed by the virus. Among other things, it decided to close down the western border with Afghanistan and Iran. It also ordered the closure of all education institutions in Pakistan till April 5 in view of the virus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus Coronavirus Imran Khan Coronavirus measures
India Matters
The digital advertisement board placed at a Corporation School near Puliakulam displays the preventive measures to be taken to avoid catching the Corona virus in Coimbatore City. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp