US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been tested negative for coronavirus, said his personal physician Sean Conley on Saturday (local time).

"Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative," Conley said in a statement released by the White House.

On Friday, Trump said that he might get tested for coronavirus but clarified that he is not taking the test because he has recently been in contact with people who have contracted the virus.

Trump made the remarks in response to queries from reporters after his announcement of a nationwide emergency in view of the developing coronavirus situation in the United States.

According to CNN, White House officials on Friday sprang into action soon after early rumours began to surface that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Brazilian President had a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week.

However, the early reports were wrong and Bolsonaro later confirmed that he was tested negative for the virus. However, Bolsonaro's press secretary was tested positive.

The White House physician, Navy Commander Sean Conley had released a note on Friday (local time) saying that Trump came in contact for a brief moment and showed no symptoms of the disease. He further stated that quarantine for the US President is not necessary.

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and special advisor to the President has been working from home after she came in contact with the Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, who was tested positive for the virus. (ANI)