STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

On Friday, Trump said that he might get tested for coronavirus but clarified that he is not taking the test because he has recently been in contact with people who have contracted the virus.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been tested negative for coronavirus, said his personal physician Sean Conley on Saturday (local time).

"Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative," Conley said in a statement released by the White House.

On Friday, Trump said that he might get tested for coronavirus but clarified that he is not taking the test because he has recently been in contact with people who have contracted the virus.

Trump made the remarks in response to queries from reporters after his announcement of a nationwide emergency in view of the developing coronavirus situation in the United States.

According to CNN, White House officials on Friday sprang into action soon after early rumours began to surface that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Brazilian President had a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week.

However, the early reports were wrong and Bolsonaro later confirmed that he was tested negative for the virus. However, Bolsonaro's press secretary was tested positive.

The White House physician, Navy Commander Sean Conley had released a note on Friday (local time) saying that Trump came in contact for a brief moment and showed no symptoms of the disease. He further stated that quarantine for the US President is not necessary.

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and special advisor to the President has been working from home after she came in contact with the Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, who was tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)
Will conditions in Kashmir change after Farooq Abdullah's bail?
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp