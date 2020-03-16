STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 6400-mark with over 1,60,000 cases

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,844 cases, for 3,199 deaths, with 66,911 people recovered.

A Palestinian health worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in a gymnasium in Gaza City

A Palestinian health worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in a gymnasium in Gaza City. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 163,930 with 6,420 deaths, across 141 countries and territories at 11:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Between the tally at 11:30 pm on Saturday and the latest figures on Sunday, there were 653 more deaths reported and 12,153 new cases.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,844 cases, for 3,199 deaths, with 66,911 people recovered. The country declared 20 new cases and 10 new fatalities between Saturday and Sunday. 

Outside China, there had been 3,221 deaths by Sunday -- 643 since Saturday -- for 83,094 cases, 12,133 of them new. The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths for 24,747 cases, Iran with 724 fatalities (13,938 cases), Spain with 288 deaths and 7,753 cases and France, with 91 deaths and 4,499 cases.

Since Saturday, the Central African Republic, the Seychelles, the Republic of Congo and Uzbekistan have diagnosed the first cases on their soil. 

By 11:30 pm on Sunday, Asia had listed 91,973 cases and 3,320 deaths, Europe 52,407 cases and 2,291 deaths, the Middle East 15,291 cases for 738 deaths, the United States and Canada 3,201 cases for 52 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 448 cases and six deaths, Africa 315 cases and eight deaths, and Oceania 303 cases and five deaths.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

