Kashmir figures in talks between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi

By PTI

BEIJING: The Kashmir issue figured in the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi here on Tuesday during which the Chinese side "underscored that it was paying close attention to the current situation" in the region.

"Both sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues," said a joint statement posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

"The Chinese side underscored that it was paying close attention to the current situation and reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," it said.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status was an internal matter. India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it.

China and Pakistan "reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism" in all its forms and manifestations, the joint statement said. "China recognised measures taken by Pakistan to combat terrorism financing and appreciated the resolve with which Pakistan implemented the Action Plan of FATF (Financial Action Task Force)," it said.

The FATF, which supervises effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering and terror financing, in its last month's meeting in Paris kept Pakistan under grey list asking Islamabad to take further measures to implement its action plan failing which it could be blacklisted in the next meeting.

The two leaders also discussed the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A CPEC Authority was established to oversee the expeditious implementation of the CPEC projects.

It said that both sides maintained that the new phase of high-quality development of CPEC will promote industrialization and socio-economic development in Pakistan. India opposes the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Xi showered praise on Pakistan for sending medical supplies to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak which shows two countries are "good friends and brothers". "China is deeply grateful for Pakistan's support. Facts have proved once again that China and Pakistan are true friends who share weal and woe and good brothers who share each other's joys and sorrows. The special friendship is a historical choice, and is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples," state-run Xinhua new agency quoted Xi as saying.

"At present, the Chinese government and Chinese people are working hard to score an all-around victory against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," Xi told Alvi. "I pay a lot of attention to the growth of China-Pakistan relations and is prepared to work with Pakistani leadership to make our relationship a shining example for building of a community with shared future for mankind. This will deliver greater benefits to our people and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond," Pakistan's state-run APP news agency quoted Xi as saying.

"The coronavirus epidemic is currently erupting at different places around the world. Countries should work together to fight the epidemic. China is willing to make more contributions to preventing the spread of the epidemic worldwide, and will continue to provide support and assistance to Pakistan," Xi said.

As Xi, Alvi met the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 236, raising alarm about the possible sharp increase. Pakistan did not evacuate its over 1,000 nationals from the virus hit Hubei province in China despite their desperate pleas apprehending the spread of the virus in the country.

On his part, Alvi praised Xi's leadership in handling the coronavirus outbreak, which killed 3,226 people in China, mostly in its epicentre Wuhan. Xi and Alvi witnessed signing of various agreements and MoUs, the joint statement said, but gave no details.

Alvi, who arrived on Monday on a two-day visit, earlier met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.