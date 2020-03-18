STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK asks nationals in India with coronavirus symptoms to self-isolate for seven days

UK's Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson, in a video posted on Twitter, also said the situation remains 'fluid'.

Published: 18th March 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The UK has advised British nationals in India that if they have symptoms of coronavirus they should self-isolate for seven days and contact the Government of India's helpline in case their condition worsens.

UK's Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson, in a video posted on Twitter, also said the situation remains "fluid" and it is recommended that all British nationals should continue to monitor any advice on state-level restrictions and follow the instructions of local authorities in India.

"Given the current circumstances, we understand that many people currently in India may want to return to the UK sooner than planned. Provided you are not subject to quarantine, anyone who wishes to do so should contact their airline or travel provider in order to arrange for their journey home," Thompson said.

"We are working closely with Indian authorities to monitor developments," she said.

Thompson said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all but essential travel to India.

This follows the Indian government's announcement that passengers from the UK, the EU and Turkey will be prohibited from entering India.

Airlines will not permit passengers from these countries to board planes from 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020, she said.

Thompson asked British nationals due to travel between the UK and India after March 18 to contact their airline or travel provider as soon as possible.

"If you are currently in India and suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus then you should self isolate for seven days. If you feel the symptoms worsening contact government of India's 24/7 helpline," she said.

