STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus pandemic: Australia extends travel ban to all non-residents

Travellers who are not residents or citizens of Australia will be banned from entering the country from 9 p.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted Morrison as saying to the media.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By IANS

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday ordered the closure of the nation's borders for all visitors as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Travellers who are not residents or citizens of Australia will be banned from entering the country from 9 p.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted Morrison as saying to the media.

Citizens and residents wishing to enter the country will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

"About 80 per cent of the cases we have in Australia are either the results of someone who has contracted the virus overseas or someone who has had direct contact with someone who has returned from overseas," Morrison told reporters.

COVID-19 LIVE | Fourth death as India decides to shut itself from the world starting Sunday

"So, the overwhelming proportion of cases in Australia have been imported. Measures we have put in place have obviously put an impact on that and this is a further measure now that can be further enhanced."

According to the Department of Health of the Australian government, there have been 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, a 24 per cent increase from the day before.

There were six deaths due to the coronavirus.

Of all the cases, 259, or more than 45 per cent, were considered to be overseas acquired, mostly from the US, Iran, Italy and Britain.

The travel ban followed declaration of an unprecedented human bio-security emergency on Wednesday. Australians were warned to stay at home and not to travel abroad.

Qantas and Virgin Australia, two major airlines, have announced to suspend their international flights.

Hours before the Prime Minister's press conference, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced an emergency interest rate cut to a record-low 0.25 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus outbreak Scott Morrison Australia covid 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp