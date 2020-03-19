STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus pandemic: France warns Amazon over 'unacceptable' pressure on workers

Unions say Amazon has failed to ensure that employees can remain one metre from one another as recommended by the authorities, and that face masks and sanitising hand gels are in short supply.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

People stand at the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire accused Amazon on Thursday of placing "unacceptable" pressure on employees after unions claimed the retailer will not pay staff who refuse to go in to work fearing coronavirus contagion.

"This coercion is unacceptable and we are going to make sure Amazon knows this," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

About 200 of the 1,700 employees at Amazon's distribution centre near Douai in northern France refused to work on Tuesday, exercising the "right of refusal" in France's labour code if an employee considers there is a risk to health or safety.

And half of the full-time employees at its Montelimar facility in southeast France walked out on Wednesday, union sources said.

They added that management had indicated these workers would not be paid.

The French government announced strict confinement measures starting Tuesday, under which workers will be allowed to go into the office only if their employers cannot make tele-commuting possible, and then provided special contagion management measures are in place.

ALSO READ: About 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to coronavirus, says United Nations

Unions say Amazon has failed to ensure that employees can remain one metre (3.3 feet) from one another as recommended by the authorities, and that face masks and sanitising hand gels are in short supply.

"In some places it's impossible to maintain the safe distance, in particular in the changing rooms," said Guillaume Reynaud, a CGT union official at the Montelimar site.

Amazon has disputed the claims, saying it has reinforced cleaning measures and taken steps "so that employees can keep the necessary distance from one another." "We are strictly following the government's recommendations and directives," it said in a statement.

The US giant has seen a surge of orders in France and other countries where officials have confined millions of people to their homes, with outings authorised only for essential reasons such as buying food.

This week, it hiked hourly pay in Europe by two euros, while pay in Britain was increased by two pounds.

It also lifted hourly pay by $2 in the United States, where it plans to hire some 100,000 people to cope with the strains on its workforce.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
France amazon Amazon France coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp