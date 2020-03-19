STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Digestive symptoms prominent among COVID-19 patients: Study

The research, published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology, noted that nearly half of COVID-19 patients enrolled in the study presented digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea and loss of appeti

Published: 19th March 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse works at an ICU ward specialised for patients infected by coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.

A nurse works at an ICU ward specialised for patients infected by coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus, may reveal digestive symptoms, including diarrhea, according to a new study that may lead to better diagnosis of the deadly disease in patients who do not show respiratory symptoms to the viral infection.

The research, published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology, noted that nearly half of COVID-19 patients enrolled in the study presented digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea and loss of appetite, and cited them as their chief complaints.

According to the researchers, who were part of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Expert Group for COVID-19 in China, patients with digestive symptoms had a longer gap between the onset of symptoms, and hospital admission than patients presenting only respiratory symptoms.

In the study, they enrolled patients confirmed to have COVID-19 from three hospitals in Hubei province, and investigated the prevalence, clinical characteristics, and outcomes of COVID-19 patients with and without digestive symptoms.

The scientists assessed the epidemiological history, demographics data, clinical characteristics, laboratory data, treatment programs, and outcome measures obtained from the patients' medical records, and followed their health outcomes till March 5.

According to the study, 99 patients (48.5 per cent) were admitted to the hospital with one or more digestive symptoms as their chief complaint.

Of these patients, it noted that 92 developed respiratory symptoms along with digestive symptoms, and seven presented with only digestive symptoms in the absence of respiratory symptoms.

The scientists said the patients with the digestive symptoms were less likely to be cured and discharged than those without them.

According to the researchers, "the index of suspicion may need to be raised earlier in at-risk patients presenting with digestive symptoms rather than waiting for respiratory symptoms to emerge.

" However, they said further large sample studies are needed to confirm these findings.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp