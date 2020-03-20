Coronavirus effect: US, Mexico to 'restrict non-essential' border crossings

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border beginning on Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak, the US announced Friday.

US President Donald Trump said the move, similar to one already announced with northern neighbour Canada, was necessary to prevent the "spread the infection to our border agents, migrants, and to the public at large".

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a White House briefing that trade between the United States and Mexico would continue. "The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border," he said.

"Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure that the commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing," he said. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the agreements restricting non-essential travel with Mexico and Canada would take effect on Saturday.

Wolf also said the United States would bar entry to "all individuals seeking to enter the US without proper travel documentation". "That's for both the northern and southern border," he said.