Indians Embassy in Beijing issues travel advisory for Indians travelling to China

Several Indians working in China began to return to re-join their jobs as the number of coronavirus cases decreased in the country.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Evacuees leave after they were tested negative for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the ITBP facility in Chhawla Friday

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indians travelling to China, highlighting strict screening and quarantine measures for the incoming travellers amid an increase in the number of imported coronavirus cases in the country.

The Indian Embassy's advisory came as China's health authorities said on Friday that it received reports of 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, all of which were imported.

China reported zero cases of new domestic coronavirus cases on Wednesday and Thursday including at the virus epicentre Wuhan following which foreigners' arrivals into Beijing and other cities have gone up.

Several Indians working in China began to return to re-join their jobs as the number of coronavirus cases decreased in the country.

China has stepped up screening of the people coming from abroad saying that the imported cases began to increase steadily.

The Indian Embassy advisory said in view of recent announcements by Chinese authorities in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, all Indian nationals who are required to travel to China for compelling reasons should note that depending on the airport of arrival, incoming travellers may be expected to fulfil additional documentary requirements as mandated by the local authorities.

Chinese authorities have made it mandatory for all travellers arriving in China to submit health cards upon arrival.

The health cards are distributed on board and/or are available at the airport of arrival.

Several airports in China, including Beijing and Guangzhou, have introduced new procedures for incoming travellers from overseas, including medical screening on arrival.

The procedures may take place at the airport terminal itself or in designated screening centres, and takes around 9 hours on average to complete.

Incoming travellers from overseas may be asked to be quarantined in the Chinese Government-designated locations/ self-quarantine at home based on their health conditions, country of origin and travel history.

In the case of Beijing, all incoming travellers from overseas, including Indian nationals, have to mandatorily undergo 14 days quarantine at a Chinese Government-designated location at their own expense, the advisory said.

On rigorous assessment and screening, people aged 70 and above, minors aged 14 and pregnant women and those with underlying conditions who are assessed as not suitable for quarantine at designated places may be allowed to stay at home for observation, it said.

These are the only exemptions from 14 days quarantine at a Chinese Government-designated location for overseas travellers entering Beijing.

Those who meet the criteria for home observation should apply for such observation to their residential communities prior to entering China.

Those who fail to submit the application in advance or whose applications have not been approved will be sent to designated places for quarantine, it said.

Travelers required to undergo quarantine at Chinese Government-designated locations are personally responsible for the costs incurred towards their quarantine.

The exact cost is not known but could be around 200-500 RMB/day (Rs 2,122-5,308).

Some international flights to Beijing are being diverted to other cities of China such as Tianjin, Hohhot and Taiyuan.

Given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation, requirements of the local authorities could change at short notice.

All travellers are advised to keep themselves updated of the latest requirements.

While the National Health Commission of China has been updating relevant information on its website, please note that respective provincial and local governments of China are also issuing information specific to their jurisdictions on their respective websites and WeChat accounts.

Indian nationals who are required to travel to China are further informed that the hotlines of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi, the Embassy of India in Beijing and the Consulate Generals of India in Guangzhou and Shanghai may be called in case of any query.

Those wishing to get in touch with us may do so at: MEA, New Delhi: 1800118797/ +91-11-23012113/ +91-11-23014104/ +91-11- 23017905; Email: covid19@mea.gov.in.

Indian Embassy COVID-19 coronavirus
