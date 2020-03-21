STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Korea fired two 'ballistic missiles' into sea: Seoul military

Earlier this month, the nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two occasions -- Pyongyang said they had conducted 'long-range artillery' drills.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, Seoul's military said.

The projectiles were fired from North Pyongan province into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without providing further details.

"The military is monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness," it added.

Japan's defence ministry said the North launched what appeared to be "ballistic missile-like object(s)", adding there had been no indication of anything coming down in Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.

Earlier this month, the nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two occasions -- Pyongyang said they had conducted "long-range artillery" drills, but Japan said the projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.

The latest launch comes amid a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States.

The North has been continuing to refine its weapons capabilities, analysts say, more than a year after a summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump broke down in Hanoi.

Shortly before the launch, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country would convene its rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), on April 10 -- despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday's launch came weeks after Kim sent a personal letter to the South's President Moon, offering "comfort" for the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

At the time, the South was the country hardest-hit by the virus outside China, but Seoul appears to have largely brought the outbreak under control -- while Pyongyang insists it has not had a single case.

That message had followed an unprecedented statement from Kim's younger sister Yo Jong, when she berated Seoul for its condemnation of Pyongyang's weapons test earlier this month was a "truly senseless act" and "perfectly foolish".

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of sanctions by the United Nations and the United States over its weapons programmes.

The North carried out a series of weapons trials late last year, the last of them in November, which it often described as multiple launch rocket systems, although others called them ballistic missiles.

Heightened tensions in 2017 were followed by two years of nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including three meetings between Kim and Trump, but little tangible progress was made.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Korea
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp