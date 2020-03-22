STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

About 340 people arrested in Sri Lanka for defying nationwide curfew

They were arrested for drinking at public places, driving on the roads, keeping their restaurants open, for unruly behaviour after drinking and selling merchandise during the curfew.

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan government soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Sri Lankan government soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Nearly 340 people have been arrested in Sri Lanka for defying a nationwide curfew imposed by the government to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 13,000 lives globally, police said on Sunday.

The suspects were apprehended from areas coming under several police stations.

Most of the total 338 people who were arrested were found loitering on the roads despite the curfew.

They were arrested for drinking at public places, driving on the roads, keeping their restaurants open, for unruly behaviour after drinking and selling merchandise during the curfew, the Colombo Page quoted police spokesman S P Jaliya Senaratne as saying.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office on Friday imposed a nationwide curfew from Friday until Monday to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew which was to be lifted on Monday has been extended.

The President's Media Division said the curfew has been extended till 6 am (local time) on Tuesday for the Colombo, Puttalam and Gampaha districts and will be reimposed at 2 pm (local time) that afternoon, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The curfew in other areas will be lifted at 6 am (local time) on Monday and reimposed at 2 pm (local time), it said.

All liquor outlets have been ordered to remain closed when the curfew is temporarily lifted, it added.

Sri Lankan police had previously restricted the curfew to night time in the western coastal areas, a move aimed at tracking down Italy returnees who were avoiding compulsory quarantine process.

The police said despite the curfew people were engaging in social activities, defying the need to maintain social distancing.

Countries around the world are sealing their borders and banning travel to stop the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed 13,048 lives with more than 307,277 cases reported in over 165 countries and territories, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In view of the rising number of the novel coronavirus cases globally, Sri Lanka on Tuesday suspended all international flights arriving in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Sri Lanka curfew COVID 19 Coronavirus deaths
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp