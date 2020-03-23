STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cannot let cure be worse than problem: Trump ponders early end to US economic shutdown amid virus spread

Health officials and state governors dealing with virus crisis said they expect mass restrictions and shutting down much of the US economy.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!" Trump tweeted overnight.

The 15 day period he refers to was started last Monday, setting in motion a series of federal recommendations on social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures.

It concludes a week from Tuesday.

Health officials and state governors dealing with the worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have said they expect mass restrictions on movement of people, shutting down much of the US economy, will have to continue for some time.

But Trump also retweeted early Monday several calls for a quick shift in strategy.

"15 days. Then we isolate the high risk groups and the rest of us get back to work before it's all over for everyone!! #Landslide2020," said one retweet on the president's Twitter.

"Correct.15 days, then we keep the high risk groups protected as necessary and the rest of us go back to work," read another.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coroanvirus Donald Trump United States US economic shut down US coronavirus crisis COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp