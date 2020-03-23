STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Nepal seals borders with India, China

Nepal, which shares a 1,800-km open border with India, has total of 37 motorable land entry points with it.

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese men line up outside a pharmacy to buy face masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 20, 2020.

Nepalese men line up outside a pharmacy to buy face masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government has closed its borders with India and China for a week starting Monday, in a bid to prevent a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Himalayan nation.

Although the cross-border human movement is halted till midnight of March 29, supply of goods from the countries will continue as usual, Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada told a press conference on Sunday night.

"The government took the decision to seal both the southern and the northern borders as entire South Asia and South East Asia are heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a greater risk of the disease spreading into Nepal due to cross-border human movement," Khatiwada said.

Nepal, which shares a 1,800-km open border with India, has total of 37 motorable land entry points with it, while with China it has four such entry points.

The government's decision to seal the border with India and China came following its decision to suspend all international flights to and from Nepal effective from March 22 to March 31 as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Sunday held a discussion with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on closing the border, officials said, adding that the two sides agreed to cooperate with each other to contain the coronavirus spread.

The Nepal government will develop the Armed Police Force (APF) hospital in Kathmandu as a dedicated medical centre for COVID-19 patients, Khatiwada said.

The government will deploy medics from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and the paramilitary forces to treat COVID-19 cases, if any, he said.

The government has also decided to set up quarantine facilities at provincial and local levels as a precautionary measure to provide quick treatment to people infected with the deadly virus.

Khatiwada said the government will contribute Rs 500 million to the Coronavirus fund it has created to purchase logistics to be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in case of an outbreak.

All Cabinet ministers will donate their one-month salary to the fund, he said.

Meanwhile, a prominent industrialist and Norvic International Hospital chairman Basanta Kumar Chaudhary has announced to donate NPR 100 million to fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coroanvirus Nepal India Nepal border China COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp