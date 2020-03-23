STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Global death toll crosses 15,000, more than 1 billion people worldwide told to stay home

Some countries imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others have issued stay-at-home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus.

A cleaner mops next to a homeless man at the Schuman metro station during a partial lockdown ordered by Belgium government in Brussels, Monday, March 23, 2020.

A cleaner mops next to a homeless man at the Schuman metro station during a partial lockdown ordered by Belgium government in Brussels, Monday, March 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

At least 34 countries or territories has established mandatory lockdown measures ordering people to stay in their homes, accounting for some 659 million people.

In most cases it is still possible to leave the house to go to work, buy essentials or seek medical care.

At least 10 countries and territories with a total population of 117 million people have issued curfews and barred overnight travel.

