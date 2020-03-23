Little upset with China, says US President Donald Trump over coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "upset" with China over a lack of cooperation and information early on in the coronavirus crisis.
"They should have told us about this," Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.
"I'm a little upset with China. I'll be honest with you..., as much as I like President Xi and as much as I respect the country and admire the country," he said.