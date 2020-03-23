STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan may face economic loses of Rs 1.3 trillion due to Coronavirus

The preliminary assessment of losses done by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) stood at USD 5 billion but Pakistan's top officials argued that these estimates were less than the expected actual losses.

Published: 23rd March 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

A motorcyclist wears a protective face mask while drives through a market closed due to restrictions put in place over the spread of the coronavirus in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

A motorcyclist wears a protective face mask while drives through a market closed due to restrictions put in place over the spread of the coronavirus in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's initial economic losses in various sectors have been estimated at Rs 1.3 trillion in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

These losses will be incurred on account of the drop in the GDP growth because of reduction in the services sector, including airline business and others, Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) loss, the massive decline in imports, exports, reduction in remittances, and disruption in food supplies, The News International reported.

The preliminary assessment of losses done by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) stood at USD 5 billion but Pakistan's top officials argued that these estimates were less than the expected actual losses.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan estimated that the size of the country's GDP stood at Rs 44 trillion and one-fourth stood at Rs 11 trillion, so the disruption caused by Coronavirus was expected to cause at least 10 percent losses in the last quarter (April-June) that would stand at Rs 1.1 trillion at least.

The FBR has already been facing massive revenue shortfall before the virus outbreak despite slashing down the FBR's annual target from Rs 5.555 trillion to Rs 5.238 trillion.

Earlier, the FBR had also requested the International Monetary Fund for allowing a further reduction in its predicted target from Rs 5.238 trillion to Rs 4.8 trillion.

Now the FBR is assessing further reduction in achieving the target by Rs380 billion, so it is estimating collection of just Rs 4.4 trillion till June 2020.

Federal secretary commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said that the exports might face loss in the range of USD 2 to USD 4 Billion as export orders had got canceled.

An interesting situation surfaced as the Ministry of Commerce gave estimates of disruption of both imports and exports but the representative of Maritime Ministry claimed that there was no disruption in the shipping industry so far. Pakistan has so far reported 804 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and six deaths. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp