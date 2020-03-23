STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 799

Imran Khan ruled out a complete nationwide lockdown, however, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan provincial governments declared lockdowns on Sunday midnight.

Pakistani police officers stop travelers after a government announced to lockdown the city due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Pakistani police officers stop travelers after a government announced to lockdown the city due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, March 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 799, even as the Army resolved to put together all resources to tackle the infection which has claimed nearly 15,000 lives globally.

At least five people have died, while six have recovered from COVID-19 so far, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Of the total 799 virus cases, Sindh province accounted for with 352 cases, Punjab 225, Balochistan 104, Gilgit-Baltistan 71, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 31, Islamabad 15 and 1 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

However, private media houses said there were at least 803 COVID-19 cases in the country with six deaths.

In a special corps commanders' conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military leadership resolved to put together all resources to defeat the novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan rules out complete lockdown, says it will create chaos

The COAS reviewed the countrywide spread of COVID-19 and the Army's readiness to assist the civil administration.

The coronavirus outbreak resulted in the low-key celebrations of the annual Pakistan Day.

Pakistan Day recognises the resolution passed by the then All India Muslim League on March 23, 1940 which demanded a separate country.

The day is traditionally marked by a colourful military and cultural parade in capital Islamabad.

However, all planned events were cancelled on Monday.

In separate messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to show utmost unity, discipline and passion to fight the coronavirus.

"The Pakistani nation has the capability to face any ordeal and God willing, we will stand victorious in this test," Prime Minister Khan said.

Reports showed the police patrolling major cities of Sindh, including Karachi, and arresting persons seen outside homes.

Pakistan has already suspended all international flights for two weeks and curtailed train services.

