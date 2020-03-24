STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus crisis: Trump signs order prohibiting price gouging, hoarding of medical goods

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will designate certain items as "scarce", making it a crime to stockpile items that are so designated.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting price gouging and hoarding of medical supplies deemed critical amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

After signing the order on Monday, Trump told a White House press briefing that the presidential decree would "prohibit the hoarding of vital medical equipment and supplies, such as hand sanitizers, face masks, and personal protective equipment", reports Xinhua news agency.

The President said that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will designate certain items as "scarce", making it a crime to stockpile items that are so designated.

Attorney General William Barr, who also attended the presser, went on to explain the order, saying its aim was to prevent people from accumulating critical equipment.

"Once specific materials are so designated, persons are prohibited from accumulating those items in excess of reasonable personal or business needs or for the purpose of selling them in excess of prevailing market prices," Barr said.

"It is a crime to engage in prohibited activity," said the Attorney General.

The order, he stressed, won't affect "consumers or businesses stockpiling supplies for their own operations".According to Barr, Trump was authorized to issue the executive order under the Defense Production Act, a law the president has recently invoked to boost production of masks, gowns and other materials relevant to combating the pandemic.

No such goods have been designated so far, Barr said, adding that the Department of Justice has been working with the HHS to identify possible cases where hoarding is hampering response efforts during the pandemic.

According to the latest update by the Washington-based John Hopkins University, the US has so far reported 46,450 coronavirus cases, with 590 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Donald Trump United States medical supplies coronavirus updates USA Mask
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp