STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: New York Sikhs prepare over 30,000 free meal packets for Americans in self-isolation 

The Sikh community was approached by New York's Mayor office for food packages that were handed out to several distributing federal agencies in the area.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Several Sikh volunteers from the East, West Coast and the Mid West of the United States are ready with an infrastructure to help agencies across the country. They are geared with free food, shelter at Gurudwara's and even delivering essentials and medicines for the homeless and needy.

Several Sikh volunteers from the East, West Coast and the Mid West of the United States are ready with an infrastructure to help agencies across the country. They are geared with free food, shelter at Gurudwara's and even delivering essentials and medicines for the homeless and needy. (Photo | United Sikhs, Twitter)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The Sikh Center of New York prepared and packaged more than 30,000 home-cooked meals for Americans in coronavirus self-isolation.

The Sikh community was approached by New York's Mayor office for food packages that were handed out to several distributing federal agencies in the area.

Monday morning onwards the agencies will further distribute and deliver free food to COVID-19 affected people in New York City, one of the worst affected cities in the US by coronavirus.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 outbreak: NGO run by Sikhs launches food bank in Canada

Strict food hygiene practices were observed while the food was prepared such as maintaining social distancing and using face masks and gloves.

Himat Singh, coordinator of American Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (east coast) told ANI: "The 'Sewa' or service provided by the Sikh volunteers is a vegetarian meal comprising of dry fruits, rice and lentils."

"The meals were prepared on Sunday and was packaged and loaded for delivery. The distribution starts on Monday in the morning, by local authorities. Volunteers who prepared and packaged the meal had a medical check and have been approved by physicians and health authorities," Singh added.

The distributing agencies will provide the food packages to the elderly or people having trouble getting food at the supermarket, specially-abled, homeless and single parents who are looking after their kids and can't go out, he further added.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Food items that have been previously donated to the Gurudwara are being used for this initiative and even the Gurudwara funds are being used. United Sikhs, an NGO based across the United States, also made an appeal to people from all walks of life to donate generously.

99 per cent of the people using the meals are Americans, the only Indians are those coming from overseas or students who are isolating for 14 days.

Several Sikh volunteers from the East, West Coast and the Mid West of the United States are ready with an infrastructure to help agencies across the country. They are geared with free food, shelter at Gurudwara's and even delivering essentials and medicines for the homeless and needy.

"Once we heard people were having a problem with food when they go shopping, they can't find food in the shopping centre, then we started reaching out to people in our personal capacity in the Bay Area(San Francisco)," Dr Pritpal Singh, coordinator of the American Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (west coast) told ANI.

He also said that they have seen firsthand it was mostly the elderly who needed their service and it's mostly vulnerable people who are worried about the virus.

The Sikh volunteers applauded the efforts of the federal agencies who have been working round the clock to combat the crisis and also appealed to follow the advisories sent out by the city, state and federal agencies.

Jathedar Harpreet Singh, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the spiritual leader of the Sikh community told ANI that he appeals to the Sikh community and there is a need to spring into action as the pandemic crisis deepened in the world in the past few weeks.

"We have requested gurudwaras across the country and the world to especially reach out to the stranded Indian students and provide them meals and shelter, which will give relief to many worried parents back in India," Jathedar Harpreet Singh said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak US coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp