Iran reports 127 more coronavirus deaths; death toll now 1,812

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran is reporting another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine measures early on.

It is also suffering under severe American sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

State TV reported the latest figures on Monday.