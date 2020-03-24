STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban has 'secret ties' with Pakistan's ISI: Report

The revelations were made by a Taliban terrorist who attended the Qatar peace meeting last month.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Taliban has secret ties with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) who has open access to the terrorist group's leadership, according to a media report.

The revelations were made by a Taliban terrorist who attended the Qatar peace meeting last month. The terrorist, in a letter to media, said that the ISI has been involved in every step and was the decision-maker of the Taliban's office, reported Afghanistan Times.

"Another issue I have witnessed is that members of the office were spying for ISI against each other. In return for some scholarships and Pakistani ID cards, ISI has appointed the purest people of our frontier as its spy figures," the letter read.

On February 29, the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha after months of negotiations, aimed at ending the 18-year long war in Afghanistan. The agreement will pave the way for the US to withdraw all its troops from the Asian country within 14 months.

The letter claimed that the peace deal was first supposed to be signed by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, but the ISI replaced him with Baradar as a signatory.

"Amir Khan Mottaqi, who has a great influence on the ISI, is one of the main elements of ISI and is considered as the defender of the ISI. I arrived in Qatar one day before the peace deal was signed. We were on our way to an invitation party when Mullah Baradar received a phone call. I could hear the person on the phone telling him to tell the Qatar officials to invite ISI Generals, Faiz and Hassan to the ceremony," the letter said.

"Baradar then called the office, discussing the invitation of ISI Generals. The conversation lasted until the party began, where Baradar asked the Qatari officials about the invitation of the Generals. But the Qatari officials assured him that it had not been an intelligence meeting but a political meeting and that the presence of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan Foreign Minister could attend on behalf of other officials from his country," it added.

The Afghan government has long blamed the Taliban as the proxy of the Pakistan deep state.

In 2018, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had alleged that the "centre of Taliban terrorism is in Pakistan" and demanded that authorities in the neighbouring country "show some concrete action to rid their territory of insurgents".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Taliban ISI Terrorism
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp