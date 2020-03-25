Islamic State group claims attack on Sikhs in Kabul
IS said its fighters were currently carrying out an attack on the temple, according to a statement released by SITE, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.
Published: 25th March 2020 02:15 PM | Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:31 PM
KABUL: The Islamic State group has claimed an attack on a Gurudwara in central Kabul, according to the SITE intelligence group, in the latest assault by the extremist outfit targeting a minority group in Afghanistan.
