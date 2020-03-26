COVID-19: China reports zero increase in domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases

By IANS

BEIJING: The Chinese health authority on Thursday said that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission received reports of 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, all of which were imported.

Of them, 18 were reported in Shanghai, 12 in Inner Mongolia, and 11 in Guangdong. Beijing and Fujian both reported six cases, Shaanxi reported three cases, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported two cases, and Shanxi, Jilin and Henan reported one respectively. By the end of Wednesday, 541 imported cases had been reported, said the commission, Xinhua reported.

Also on Wednesday, six deaths and 58 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland with all the deaths in Hubei Province and all the suspected cases from abroad.

On Wednesday, 401 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 164 to 1,235.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,285 by the end of Wednesday, including 3,947 patients who were still being treated, 74,051 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,287 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 159 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 14,714 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Wednesday, 721 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Wednesday, 410 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 30 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 235 in Taiwan including two deaths.

A total of 106 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 29 in Taiwan had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.