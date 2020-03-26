STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjabi MP in Canada tests positive for COVID-19

Kamal Khera tweeted out that she had developed flu like symptoms and had started to self isolate immediately.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Khera

Kamal Khera (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjabi Member of Parliament from Brampton West in Canada Kamal Khera has been tested positive with Covid-19.

She tweeted, "On Saturday night I began developing flu like symptoms while at home and immediate began self-isolating. I was tested for COVID-19 on Monday morning at at Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton. Last night I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19."

"Following the guidance from Peel’s Public Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada I will remain in self isolation and continue to monitor symptoms. While I am still experiencing the symptoms, I am in good sprits, I know that many Canadians are in much worst circumstances. My thoughts are with all the families who have been effected by this public health crises," she wrote.

She further wrote, "I want to assure the constituents of Brampton West that I will continue to serve them as their MP and they can count on me to be back on my feet in short order. I remain indebted to the incredible health care workers fighting this disease on the front lines and risking their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe."

ALSO READ: Canada announces CAD 82 billion aid package to fight coronavirus outbreak

Khera, a former nurse, was first elected in 2015.

