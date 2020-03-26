Punjabi MP in Canada tests positive for COVID-19

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjabi Member of Parliament from Brampton West in Canada Kamal Khera has been tested positive with Covid-19.

She tweeted, "On Saturday night I began developing flu like symptoms while at home and immediate began self-isolating. I was tested for COVID-19 on Monday morning at at Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton. Last night I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19."

"Following the guidance from Peel’s Public Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada I will remain in self isolation and continue to monitor symptoms. While I am still experiencing the symptoms, I am in good sprits, I know that many Canadians are in much worst circumstances. My thoughts are with all the families who have been effected by this public health crises," she wrote.

A personal update from me. Thank you all for your support. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GoJKKRjKcZ — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 25, 2020

She further wrote, "I want to assure the constituents of Brampton West that I will continue to serve them as their MP and they can count on me to be back on my feet in short order. I remain indebted to the incredible health care workers fighting this disease on the front lines and risking their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe."

Khera, a former nurse, was first elected in 2015.