US feezes overseas troop movements for 60 days in view of coronavirus outbreak 

The move stopped the deployment or redeployment of some 90,000 US service members for the next two months.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper ordered a 60-day freeze Wednesday on moves by US troops and civilian defense employees overseas in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The move stopped the deployment or redeployment of some 90,000 US service members for the next two months.

It also freezes in place the families of service members who traveled overseas with their deployments.

"This measure is taken to aid in further prevention of the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), to protect US personnel and preserve the operational readiness of our global force," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The statement said Esper's order "is not expected to impact" the drawdown of some 4,000 US troops in Afghanistan targeted to be completed within 135 days of the February 29 peace pact with the Taliban.

As of Wednesday morning, the Pentagon said there were 435 current and recovered COVID-19 cases among military personnel, civilians, contractors and their families.

One Defense Department contractor died from the disease.

