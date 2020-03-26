STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US will work alongside India to combat COVID-19 outbreak, says Alice Wells

The US has registered above 60,000 cases and over 800 deaths.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:25 AM

Coronavirus, covid 19 test, positive

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Thursday echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep fighting spirits high against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that United States will work alongside India to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We stand united with India and echo Narendra Modi's call to keep up our fighting spirits. The US will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Together, we can safeguard our citizens and people everywhere," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) wrote on Twitter quoting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

On Monday, Senior US diplomat had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating 'Janata curfew' and applauding workers who are providing essential and emergency services and even risking their own safety in the face of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Inspiring to see people across India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting COVID-19 Janta Curfew," Alice Wells said.

The Union Health Ministry had on Wednesday reported 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals. Meanwhile, the US has registered above 60,000 cases and over 800 deaths.

TAGS
COVID-19 Alice Wells Coronavirus India USA Indo-US relations
