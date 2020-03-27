Coronavirus outbreak: Every person arriving in Australia to be quarantined from March 29

By IANS

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced that every person who arrives in the country from Sunday onwards will be forced into a 14-day quarantine period as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid growing concerns over arrivals not abiding by existing quarantine measures, Morrison said all passengers who arrive in the country will be subjected to mandatory quarantine in hotels, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new strict measures will be coordinated by state and territory governments and enforced by the Australian Defence Force.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Morrison said approximately two thirds of Australia's confirmed cases of COVID-19 could be attributed to people who have recently returned from abroad.

States and territories will be quarantining all arrivals through airports in hotels and other accommodation facilities for the two weeks of their mandatory self-isolation before they are able to return to their home, he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has surpassed 3,000, while the death toll has risen from eight to 13 in two days.

Morrison said he will announce a third stage of economic stimulus measures in the coming days, which would include a plan to "hibernate" businesses to help those being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous two stages' stimulus package is worth a combined A$83 billion ($50 billion).