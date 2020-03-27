STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2,000 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka due to coronavirus lockdown

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases while another over 200 others are under observation. 

Sri Lankans queue for kerosine oil along a road during a temporary lift of a curfew as virus-containment measures in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Sri Lankans queue for kerosine oil along a road during a temporary lift of a curfew as virus-containment measures in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Over 2,000 Indian nationals are among the 16,900 foreign tourists stranded in Sri Lanka due to the lockdown imposed by the government after the coronavirus outbreak, official figures released here said on Friday.

At 2,439, the Indians are the highest among the number of tourists stranded in the island nation followed by the Chinese at 2,167, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism and Development Authority said.

The data was released a day after Sri Lanka said that it will allow chartered flights from any country to land here and fly out their citizens stranded in the country on a holiday or for work purposes due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Sri Lanka shut its international airports for incoming flights since last week and the people were asked to skip foreign travel in view of the coronavirus threat.

A limited number of outbound flights do still operate.

Sri Lanka's first known COVID-19 was a female Chinese tourist. She was cured and departed early this month.

The first Sri Lankan national to be confirmed to carry the virus was a tour guide who worked with Italian tourists.

He was cured and left hospital this week.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has skyrocketed to 531,860 and a total of 24,057 people have died so far.

