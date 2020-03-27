STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan agrees to defer annual meeting of Indus Commissioners

The Permanent Indus Commission, formed under the Indus Waters Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Friday agreed to defer the annual meeting between their Indus Commissioners, a request India had made in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, sources said.

Sources added a letter was received from Pakistan's Indus Commissioner on Friday, agreeing to defer the meeting by mutual agreement.

Although no fresh date has been fixed for the meeting, discussion was on to hold it before March 31.

India has imposed a nationwide lockdown till mid-April, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan are supposed to hold meeting by March 31 every year, according to the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the South Asian neighbours.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, "the Commission shall meet regularly at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan".

The last meeting of the Commission was held in Lahore in August 2018.

The Permanent Indus Commission, formed under the Indus Waters Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960.

Indus commissioners of both the countries act as representatives of the respective governments for the treaty, which deals with sharing of river waters between the two countries

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Indus Commissioners meet India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp