STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

These are the current potential treatment approaches for COVID-19

However, the scientists, including those from Wuhan University in China, said no drug or vaccine has been officially approved due to the absence of adequate evidence.

Published: 27th March 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Researchers have reviewed the existing potential treatment approaches against the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that drugs directly targeting the virus are likely to be most effective.

According to the research, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a number of potential therapeutic approaches for the treatment of COVID-19 is growing, including blocking the virus (SARS-CoV-2) from entering cells, disrupting its replication, suppressing overactive human immune response, and vaccines.

However, the scientists, including those from Wuhan University in China, said no drug or vaccine has been officially approved due to the absence of adequate evidence.

Assessing earlier studies on the virus, they said SARS-CoV-2 is easily transmissible due to the spike proteins on its surface which bind efficiently to the molecule "angiotensin-converting enzyme 2" (ACE2) on the surfaces of human cells.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Too many patients dying alone, says US doctor as it records most number of cases globally

"Cell entry is the first step of cross-species transmission. SARS-CoV-2 is more likely to infect lung type II alveolar cells, which may explain the severe alveolar damage after infection," the scientists wrote in the research.

The study noted that a pilot clinical trial is underway in patients with severe COVID-19, investigating use of genetically modified human ACE2 to act as "decoys" that would attach to spike proteins, disabling SARS-CoV-2's mechanism for entry into human cells.

As of now, the researchers said, the most promising antiviral for fighting SARS-CoV-2 is remdesivir.

They said the drug gets incorporated into nascent viral RNA, where it prevents RNA synthesis, and in turn, further viral replication.

Remdesivir, according to the study, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in laboratory studies.

It also noted that the clinical condition of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the US improved following intravenous remdesivir administration.

However, they said more data on its effectiveness is needed.

ALSO READ: Dogs being trained in UK to sniff out coronavirus, claims charity

The scientists also noted that Tilarone, a broad spectrum antiviral, may also be active against SARS-CoV-2.

They said the 50-year-old synthetic small molecule is used in some Russian Federation countries and neighbouring countries against multiple viruses, including acute respiratory viral infection, influenza, and hepatitis.

Based on earlier research, the study noted, Tilarone is also active against chikungunya and MERS-CoV viruses.

While tilarone is approved in Russian Federation countries, the researchers said, it has not been tested for safety and efficacy in studies that meet the US Food and Drug Administration standards.

Another approach the study mentioned is the transfusion of blood from recovered patients -- which contain antibodies against the virus -- into current patients.

But due to the lack of high quality clinical trials and knowledge of the precise mechanism of action, the researchers said, it is not clear how effective this therapy is, and is used mainly in patients in critical condition.

Several clinical trials investigating its effectiveness and safety against COVID-19 are underway, they added.

The study also said there are over fifteen vaccine candidates currently under development around the world, with each taking a different approach to vaccine design -- all of which may take approximately 12-18 months for completion.

"Among these options, we suppose the therapeutic drugs that directly target SARS-CoV-2 will be most effective.

Besides, vaccines are critical for the prevention and limitation of COVID-19 transmission, " the researchers concluded in the study.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 treatment Coronavirus treatment Coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp