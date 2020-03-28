STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazil coronavirus death toll inflated to 'serve political interests': Jair Bolsonaro questions tally

Sao Paulo has been hit harder by COVID-19 than anywhere else in Latin America so far, with 68 of the 92 deaths registered in Brazil, according to the federal health ministry.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Even as coronavirus cases mount in Latin America’s largest nation, Bolsonaro is calling the pandemic a momentary, minor problem and saying strong measures to contain it are unnecessary.

Even as coronavirus cases mount in Latin America’s largest nation, Bolsonaro is calling the pandemic a momentary, minor problem and saying strong measures to contain it are unnecessary. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cast doubt Friday on his own government's statistics on COVID-19 deaths, saying he suspected they had been inflated to serve "political interests."

The far-right leader, who has railed against what he calls the "overblown" reaction to a disease he compares to a "little flu," said he did not believe the coronavirus statistics coming out of the state of Sao Paulo, whose governor he has attacked for his response to the outbreak.

Sao Paulo, a teeming industrial hub, has been hit harder by COVID-19 than anywhere else in Latin America so far, with 68 of the 92 deaths registered in Brazil, according to the federal health ministry.

ALSO READ | Places of worship in Brazil part of essential services: Jair Bolsonaro exempts churches from quarantine

But Bolsonaro questioned that figure.

"That's a very big number for Sao Paulo. We can't have a numbers game to favor certain political interests. I don't believe the numbers coming out of Sao Paulo," he said in an interview on Band TV.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a former ally turned potential rival for the presidency, for ordering businesses to remain closed and people to stay home in a bid to contain the outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Bolsonaro, 65, says such "scorched-earth" policies could wreck the economy.

"Sao Paulo's not on the right path. The people realize now that (Doria) overdid it. I hope he takes a humility pill," he said.

Doria, a 62-year-old conservative, had some put-downs of his own for the president.

"Nearly half the world's population is staying home. The entire world is doing this, but somehow the one and only person who has seen reason is President Jair Bolsonaro? Think about that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brazil coronavirus cases Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Brazil
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp