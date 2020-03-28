STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Country at critical stage: Japan PM Shinzo Abe on fight against coronavirus

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the country is at a critical stage in dealing with coronavirus infections but not at a point to declare a state of emergency.

Abe says Japan has managed to keep clusters under control by carefully following infection routes.

But the initial strategy is now having a difficulty, with a rise of infections that are no longer traceable -- an early sign of infection explosion.

He says once there is infection overshoot, our strategy of slowing down the peak of the infections will instantly fall apart.

He adds under the current situation, we are just barely holding up. But I understand we are standing on the edge.

Abe convened a taskforce Thursday, the day after Tokyo Gov.

Yuriko Koike made a stay-at-home request to its 14 million residents after seeing a spike in the number of new cases of the COVID-19 to 41.

Japan has 2,180 confirmed cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 59 deaths, according to the health ministry.

