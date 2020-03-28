STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: UK should expect six months of lockdown, warns health chief as cases rise to 14,745

Jenny Harries revealed that some, but not all, draconian measures currently in place could be imposed until September, according to a media report.

Published: 28th March 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Another six months in lockdown should be expected in order to prevent a second outbreak of the coronavirus in the UK, warned the country's deputy chief medical officer.

Jenny Harries revealed that some, but not all, draconian measures currently in place could be imposed until September, the express.co.uk said in a report on Thursday.

The lockdown has forced people to revise their lifestyles in a major way.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

While speaking to the BBC, Harries said that the government did not want people to have to this for an unnecessarily long period of time.

But, she added: "We don't want to lift those measures (too soon) and find that we have a sudden upsurge and our efforts will have been wasted.

"Overall we are looking at a scenario of over a six-month period but not necessarily with a lock down of this level going on throughout that time.

ALSO READ: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, heath secretary Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

"We are likely able to raise some of the measures as we go forward and keep in a very controlled pattern."

Harries suggested that the number of patients currently being infected speeding up could start to plateau as the spread of it is slowed by people staying at home, the express.co.uk reported.

In the past week alone, 6,903 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK. The week before saw 2,710.

Meanwhile, Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London said that the British capital was "going to be very difficult in the next two to three weeks".

"All I would say is, with the lockdown now in place, those numbers are going to start to plateau. The challenge we have is there's a lag.

"The people being admitted to hospital right now were infected a week, two weeks, even sometimes three weeks ago, so without doubt the next one (or) two weeks are going to be very difficult," he added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but would continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

He becomes the second high-profile British leader to test positive for coronavirus in recent days after Prince Charles, the heir to the the throne.

Some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock whose announcement came shortly after the Prime Minister's.

The UK has so far reported 14,745 confirmed coronavirus cases with 759 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK UK coronavirus cases coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp