Six killed due to rain related incidents in Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least six persons, including five children, were killed in two different incidents of roof collapse and landslide due to fresh spell of rains in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

Four persons, including three children, of a family died when the roof of their house collapsed due to rain in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Similarly, two children were killed in Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to landslide caused by the heavy rain.